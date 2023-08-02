Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Hold recruitment exam for judicial officers every year’: Madras High Court

The notification for recruitment of civil judges was issued on June 1 and the examination is scheduled to be held on August 19.

Published: 02nd August 2023

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:   The Madras High Court has suggested that the exam for recruitment of judicial officers be conducted every year while keeping in mind future vacancies that may arise, and to bring down backlogs in cases.

The division bench of justices S Vaidyanathan and K Rajasekar made the suggestion while dismissing the petitions filed by aspirants seeking orders to relax the eligibility criteria for the judicial service examination.

“We suggest that judicial service examinations shall be conducted every year so as to minimize pending litigations, as, of late, it is noticed that certain cases are pending for more than three decades and in view of the fact that future vacancies are known on account of retirement of judicial officers,” the bench said in an order passed on Monday.

The petitions filed by K Indulekha, V Suriyanarayanan, J Kesavalakshmi and K Sathiyamoorthy seeking relaxation on account of number of years of practice and enrolment with the bar council and the age limit. They sought relief on the basis of Covid-19 restrictions spoiling their chances.

Dismissing the petitions for devoid of merits, the bench concurred with the submissions by the high court registrar and TNPSC that if relaxations are given to the petitioners, it may open a Pandora’s Box as several others too would flock with litigations. The notification for recruitment of civil judges was issued on June 1 and the examination is scheduled to be held on August 19.

