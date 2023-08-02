Kattayan returns to human habitation, chased back

P Srinivasan By

Express News Service

ERODE: Kattayan, a tusker that was captured in Kadambur hills and released in Mangalapatti recently, returned to human habitation in Bhavanisagar on Tuesday morning. Forest officials managed to chase it away into the forest in the evening.

According to forest officials, Kattayan had been raiding crops in Kadambur for the past two and a half years. It was captured on July 23 and released in Mangalapatti forest in Bhavanisagar range the next day. On Tuesday morning, Kattayan entered the Lower Bhavani dam (Bhavanisagar dam) park after breaking down a part of the compound wall.

“Kattayan walked on the main road which passes through several residential areas in the early hours of the day and entered the park located at the base of the dam. It did not attack anyone or damage property. The elephant roamed in the park for more than half an hour and took shelter in a corner,” a forest officer said.

Teams from Vilamundi and Bhavanisagar forest ranges rushed to the spot and chased it away. Vilamundi forest ranger Ganesh Pandian said, “Till Tuesday evening we surrounded the elephant so that it did not go anywhere else. A team of veterinarians, who were working to capture the Makhna elephant in Pollachi, arrived in Bhavanisagar on Tuesday evening. Based on their instructions, the operation to chase the elephant into the forest started. It took several hours for the elephant to enter the dense forest.”

Woman dies in elephant attack in STR

A farmer, J Mathammal (55) of Kanakarai in Germalam forest range in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve, died in an elephant attack on Monday night. According to sources in the forest department, Mathammal and her husband Jadayappan owned land close to the forest in Kanakarai. On Monday night, the couple went to their farmland to guard and were sleeping in a hut there.

Around 1.30 am, Mathammal heard a noise and came out of the hut. At that time a lone wild elephant standing there in the dark attacked her. Mathammal died on the spot. By the time Jadayappan came out of the hut upon hearing her screams, the elephant went away, a forest official said. Hasanur police registered a case. Germalam forest range officers have stepped up surveillance in the area.

ERODE: Kattayan, a tusker that was captured in Kadambur hills and released in Mangalapatti recently, returned to human habitation in Bhavanisagar on Tuesday morning. Forest officials managed to chase it away into the forest in the evening. According to forest officials, Kattayan had been raiding crops in Kadambur for the past two and a half years. It was captured on July 23 and released in Mangalapatti forest in Bhavanisagar range the next day. On Tuesday morning, Kattayan entered the Lower Bhavani dam (Bhavanisagar dam) park after breaking down a part of the compound wall. “Kattayan walked on the main road which passes through several residential areas in the early hours of the day and entered the park located at the base of the dam. It did not attack anyone or damage property. The elephant roamed in the park for more than half an hour and took shelter in a corner,” a forest officer said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Teams from Vilamundi and Bhavanisagar forest ranges rushed to the spot and chased it away. Vilamundi forest ranger Ganesh Pandian said, “Till Tuesday evening we surrounded the elephant so that it did not go anywhere else. A team of veterinarians, who were working to capture the Makhna elephant in Pollachi, arrived in Bhavanisagar on Tuesday evening. Based on their instructions, the operation to chase the elephant into the forest started. It took several hours for the elephant to enter the dense forest.” Woman dies in elephant attack in STR A farmer, J Mathammal (55) of Kanakarai in Germalam forest range in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve, died in an elephant attack on Monday night. According to sources in the forest department, Mathammal and her husband Jadayappan owned land close to the forest in Kanakarai. On Monday night, the couple went to their farmland to guard and were sleeping in a hut there. Around 1.30 am, Mathammal heard a noise and came out of the hut. At that time a lone wild elephant standing there in the dark attacked her. Mathammal died on the spot. By the time Jadayappan came out of the hut upon hearing her screams, the elephant went away, a forest official said. Hasanur police registered a case. Germalam forest range officers have stepped up surveillance in the area.