Kodanad case: Protest flays Tamil Nadu government for lax probe

Dhinakaran said cadres of AMMK and OPS together will recover the glory of AIADMK founded by MGR and protected by J Jayalalithaa.

Published: 02nd August 2023 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2023 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

TTV Dhinakaran with O Panneerselvam at a protest in Theni | Express

By Express News Service

OUSTED AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam and AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran condemned Chief Minister MK Stalin for failing to arrest the accused in the Kodanad heist and murder case. 

Taking part in a protest together in Theni on Tuesday, Panneerselvam said, “During the 2021 election campaign, Stalin promised to arrest the accused in the case of coming to power. After the DMK completed 30 months in office, the inquiry seems to be moving only at snail’s pace.”

Taking a dig at AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, Dhinakaran said cadres of AMMK and OPS together will recover the glory of AIADMK founded by MGR and protected by J Jayalalithaa.
In Thoothukudi, OPS faction town district president Esadurai said, “The DMK and Palaniswami-led faction of AIADMK threatened printing presses not to print any posters against them.

When a few presses asked me to change the titles of our posters, I got them printed from Tirunelveli. Though we received prior permission from the DSP to stage the agitation, police denied us permission to instal flagpoles due to pressure from Palaniswami-led AIADMK unit’s south district secretary and former Srivaikuntam MLA SP Shanmuganathan.”

In Thanjavur, supporters of Pannerrselvam and members of AMMK gathered near the railway junction and raised slogans. R Vaithilingam, MLA of Orathanadu, alleged that Palaniswami has been acting as B team of the DMK. M Rengasamy, deputy general secretary of AMMK, also participated in the protest. 
Similar protests were held in Mannargudi in Tiruvarur, Ariyalur and Perambalur.

( With inputs from Theni, Thoothukudi, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Ariyalur and Perambalur)
 

