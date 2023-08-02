Home States Tamil Nadu

'Madurai corporation taking measures to prevent UGD blockage issues'

City Corporation Commissioner Praveen Kumar said the authorities are attending UGD drains regularly.

Published: 02nd August 2023

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  Blockage in UGD pipelines remained the major issue in the council meeting held on Tuesday. Despite the corporation roping in machines to fix clogging issues, several areas in the city continue to face the problem. Efforts are underway to solve the prolonged issue ahead of the monsoon season. One of the councillors said due to frequent blockage issues in UGD pipelines, sewage gets inundated in Masi Street, causing trouble for devotees who throng the temple.

"During rainy days, the roads near the south gate of Thavittu Santhai would usually be stagnated with massive amounts of water. It gets cleaned several hours later," said Murugesan, a Madurai resident.

City Corporation Commissioner Praveen Kumar said the authorities are attending UGD drains regularly. "We have identified a few places, where the problem persists regularly. The blockages are primarily due to solid materials that are being let out into the UGSS by the public. We are desilting regularly using machines. To prevent solid waste dumping, special initiatives are also hosted in the city," he added. Praveen Kumar further said a detailed monsoon preparedness meeting was conducted with corporation officials and officials from NHAI, EB, and PWD departments.

