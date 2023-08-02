Home States Tamil Nadu

Migrant worker injured in jumbo attack outside Bharathiar University in Coimbatore

According to sources, the incident took place at 5.45 am when R Manoj went to relieve himself at the bushes outside the campus with four other workers.

Published: 02nd August 2023 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2023 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

elephants, jumbos, man animal conflict

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  A 42-year-old Bihar native was injured in a wild elephant attack near Bharathiar University on Monday.

According to sources, the incident took place at 5.45 am when R Manoj went to relieve himself in the bushes outside the campus with four other workers. The animal attacked him in his rib slightly, which led to bleeding and tearing of the skin. It went inside the forest after the workers raised the alarm. He was admitted to hospital and is stable, a forest department official said.

Prabhakar, member of the Rapid Response Team (RRT) donated blood to the victim in the hospital.
Sources said Manoj was engaged in the construction of a building near the mathematics department on the BU premises. Though a toilet was built near the construction site, the workers allegedly went out of the campus to attend to nature's call.

Further, the official said that on Friday, they convened a meeting with BU authorities and told them to carry out maintenance of Elephant Proof Trenches (EPT) and install Solar fences where there is no compound wall within the campus since the wild elephant movement is high this year.

Following the incident, the forest department handed over compensation of Rs 59,100 to the injured and staff will be engaged to monitor the animal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rapid Response Team Wild elephant attack
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp