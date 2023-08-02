Home States Tamil Nadu

Narikoravan community people await caste certificate for 30 years 

Speaking to TNIE, V Shanthi (42) from Narikoravan community said, "I have been living near new bus stan in Moolanur along with 15 other families for the last 30 years.

Published: 02nd August 2023

Image used for representational purpose only. (Pexels)

By Saravanan MP
Express News Service

TIRUPPUR:  The district administration will soon conduct special camps to issue certificates to people from Narikoravan community at Moolanur in Dharapuram. District collector T Christuraj gave the instruction on Monday after people from the community submitted a petition alleging the certificates have not been issued for a very long time.

Speaking to TNIE, V Shanthi (42) from the Narikoravan community said, "I have been living near the new bus stand in Moolanur along with 15 other families for the last 30 years. I have never gone to school and don't have a caste certificate or even an Aadhar card. Hence, I am unable to get benefits like free patta land. Although I have submitted several petitions, I am yet to get any response from the officials."

S Gunasekaran, another resident of Moolanur, said, "These people have no proper houses and live along the road. Since there is a ban on selling animal parts like fox teeth, they are making decorative bamboo items and selling them to motorists and passengers at the bus stand. They don't even have an Aadhaar card for identification."

An official from the Tiruppur district administration said, "The issue was not brought to our notice earlier. We sent petitions to Tiruppur Collector T Christuraj on Monday morning and he ordered a resolution by sending a team of revenue officials headed by the Revenue Inspector to meet the people from the Narikoravan community in Moolanur. We believe there are 15-20 Narikoravan families in the area. Besides, we will organise camps to allot Aadhaar cards and caste certificates to them in a few days."

