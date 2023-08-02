NIA makes another arrest in last year's car blast case

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday arrested one more person, the twelfth, in connection with the car blast that happened in the city in October last year.

According to sources, I Mohammed Idris (25) of GM Nagar in South Ukkadam was arrested for his alleged role in the conspiracy in the case. He is a friend of Jameesha Mubeen (29), the prime suspect who drove the car laden with explosives along with LPG cylinder and died when the vehicle exploded in front of the Sangameswarar temple at Kottaimedu around 4 am on October 23, 2022.

Based on statements allegedly made by suspects in custody, officials from NIA Chennai summoned Idris on Monday to appear for questioning at the Police Recruits School (PRS) premises. He was let go in the evening and told to come again on Tuesday morning.

After a detailed interrogation, Idris was arrested and taken to Chennai. He will be produced before the special court for NIA cases in Poonamalle on Wednesday, sources added. Coimbatore city police arrested six people in connection with the case. After the NIA took over the probe on October 27, five suspects were arrested.

