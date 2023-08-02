Primary health centres understaffed, nurses complain of stress in Vellore

Praveena S A By

Express News Service

VELLORE: Village Health Nurses (VHNs), Sector Health Nurses (SHNs), and Community Health Nurses (CHNs) of primary health centres or sub-centres in Vellore and other parts of the state have raised concerns about the unfilled vacancies which is causing an overwhelming workload for the existing employees.

As per rule, a VHN must be appointed for a population of 5,000, and a total of six VHNs for one PHC. But currently, across the state, there are only four or five VHNs for one PHC. They have to handle around 8,000 to 10,000 people in total. These nurses play a crucial role in Mission Indradhanush, which aims to vaccinate children. Vaccination drives are regularly conducted and some children may drop out due to cold, fever, or dysentery. They need to be called in again for vaccination.

To address this issue, the health nurses were asked to conduct a door-to-door survey and ensure vaccinations. However, managing this process along with their regular duties and less manpower has been challenging for VHNs, and other nurses. They are requesting the appointment of data operators to assist in tracking vaccine dropouts and updating in the U-WIN app.

Shenbagamvalli, an SHN from Poigai in Vellore, said, "Nurses from many areas in the state are grappling with work stress and pressure caused due to less manpower. In Pallikonda, there are only four VHNs to serve a population of 30,000." She continued, "During the vaccination drive, we were asked to take door-to-door surveys which is an additional task. We need data operators for each PHC so that they can streamline the vaccination survey process."

Health Minister Ma Subramanian told TNIE, "We are actively trying to fill the vacancies by providing daily advertisements." He also assured us to look into the issue of appointing data operators.

