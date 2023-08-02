Home States Tamil Nadu

PwD rights activist gives up hunger protest after TN govt installs wheelchair facility at hospital

Published: 02nd August 2023

wheelchair-bound-personswithdisabilities

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)

By Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARI:  After the state government installed a wheelchair facility at Kanniyakumari government medical college hospital, disability rights activist Vallinayagam, who was remanded in judicial custody till August 10, gave up his hunger protest on Tuesday.

Vallinayagam (aged around 40) have been urging the authorities to ensure that ramp and toilet facilities are installed at government offices and public places for the benefit of people with disabilities. Last Thursday, Kottar police arrested him for allegedly entering Nagercoil family court office without permission and causing a disturbance. A case was registered under sections 448 and 353 of the IPC. He was lodged in Nagercoil district prison.

Relatives of Vallinayagam, who has a spinal cord injury, said no facility has been provided to him in prison. He was admitted to Kanniyakumari government medical college hospital at  Aasaripallam in Nagercoil on Friday. He stopped eating and started a hunger strike in the hospital demanding the authorities to make his ward wheelchair accessible.

"Vallinayagam's spine was affected when he was 16 years old after he fell down from a coconut tree. He could not walk and had to take the help of a wheelchair. He is only fighting for the rights of people with disabilities," said the relatives.

Medical college hospital officials said he was provided with the facilities in a ward on the ground floor of the building on Tuesday. Vallinayagam gave up the hunger protest after his demands were met, they added.

