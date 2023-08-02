Relax condition for honorarium scheme, says association for disabled in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC) on Tuesday urged the state government to relax the condition that disabled persons who receive monthly pension of Rs 1,500 under the social security scheme would not be eligible for the Rs 1,000 monthly honorarium for women heads of families. The association will stage a demonstration across the state on August 7. A resolution was adopted by TARATDAC at its state council meeting held in Courtallam on Tuesday.

The resolution said due to conditions put forth by the government, around four lakh families of differently-abled persons would not be able to get the monthly honorarium. In a family, if the daughter-in-law is a disabled person, she would face criticism within the family since due to her, the family would not be eligible for the honorarium. So, the government should remove the condition immediately, the resolution said.

