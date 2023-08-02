Home States Tamil Nadu

Retired CEO in Tamil Nadu gets 2 weeks in jail in contempt case

Justice Battu Devanand also imposed a penalty of Rs 1,000 on him, but suspended the sentence for two weeks.

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court sentenced a retired chief educational officer (CEO) to two weeks of imprisonment in a contempt case for disobeying an order passed by the court on April 11, 2018, to approve the appointment of a sewing teacher in an aided school in Sivaganga, during his tenure as a district educational officer (DEO).

Justice Battu Devanand also imposed a penalty of Rs 1,000 on him but suspended the sentence for two weeks. The judge gave the punishment to Samy Sathiyamoorthy in a contempt petition filed by the aided school in 2019. The high court, in a petition filed by the school seeking direction for the approval of the teacher’s appointment in 2015, had directed Sathiyamoorthy, who was then DEO of Devakottai, to approve the appointment within six weeks from the date of receiving the order copy.

Though the order was communicated to Sathiyamoorthy on March 1, 2019, he did not comply. Instead, the department filed an appeal challenging the order. Even then, the high court, on December 7, 2021, directed him to comply with the order subject to the result of the appeal.

But the order was not implemented till now, Justice Devanand noted. “Except saying that the writ appeal was filed and the same is pending, no proper and acceptable answer is with the respondent (Sathiyamoorthy),” the judge observed. He refused to accept the apology tendered by Sathiyamoorthy and imposed the fine and sentence.

