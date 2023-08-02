SI suspended as theft suspect jumps from 1st floor of police station in Dindigul

Home States Tamil Nadu

According to sources, on Saturday night, a few people attacked the passengers at the bus stand and stole their belongings, including mobile phones, cash, and other items.

DINDIGUL:  A sub-inspector working at the Battalagundu bus stand was suspended on Tuesday after a theft suspect allegedly attempted to escape from police custody by jumping from the first floor of the Battalagundu police station on Sunday. The relatives of the theft suspect had staged a protest in front of the police station claiming that the police tortured him.  

According to sources, on Saturday night, a few people attacked the passengers at the bus stand and stole their belongings, including mobile phones, cash, and other items. "Upon information, the police arrived at the spot and nabbed three people -- Karankumar, Dhavam, and Balamurugan from Devathanapatti in Theni -- near the Kaliamman temple roundtana. They also recovered all the stolen items from the three suspects before they were brought to the Battalagundu police station," sources said.

Sources further said after the police confirmed that the three people were involved in robbery and that there were pending cases against them, all three of them were taken into custody. "On Sunday, when the preparations for remanding the three were underway, one of the accused, Karankumar, pulled SI Ram Setu and jumped from the first floor of the police station and escaped. However, the police secured him and admitted him to the Government Medical College Hospital in Theni. Karankumar was booked for robbery and attempting to abscond, while the other two suspects were remanded," sources added.

Meanwhile, Karankumar's relatives staged a protest in front of the police station claiming that he was tortured by the police and demanded the police to release him immediately. Following the incident, on Tuesday, Superintendent of Police V Baskaran suspended the SI namely Ram Setu citing negligence in his duty after the accused jumped from the first floor.

