Swings and slides at Aavin park in bad shape: Dharmapuri locals

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: The Aavin Junction Park, which is most visited by people, including children, lacks sanitation and the play equipment is in bad shape. People called upon the administration to renovate the rusty children’s play equipment and improve sanitation in the park.

The government constructed the Aavin Junction Park in 2017 at a cost of Rs 62 lakh to promote Aavin products and draw consumers. It has turned into one of the few parks within the municipal limits most frequented by families at weekends.

Speaking to TNIE, S Kumaresan of Bharathipuram said,” At least twice in a month, I bring many children here to play on the slides and swings. As the park is easily accessible, many parents bring their children here. So authorities should bring additional equipment for the children to play and must regularly check the sand that is used to prevent kids from getting injured. The sand is often washed away after a rainy season. Further, most of the iron railings are rusted and children playing often scrape themselves in it and it can cause minor injuries.”

R Mugilan of Hale Dharmapuri said, “Sanitation should be improved in the park. Aavin must introduce more waste bins and also conduct clean-ups at least twice a day. Mostly, children use the facility and keeping it clean will ensure their safety.”

When asked about it sources from Aavin said, “Right now we are in the process of constructing a dairy processing unit. There are also plans for a renovation of the Aavin Junction.” Despite repeated attempts, the general manager of Aavin Dr VN Kamaraj was unavailable for comment.

