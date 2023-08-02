Home States Tamil Nadu

Swings and slides at Aavin park in bad shape: Dharmapuri locals

The government constructed the Aavin Junction Park in 2017 at a cost of Rs 62 lakh to promote Aavin products and draw consumers.

Published: 02nd August 2023 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2023 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

Aavin park

Aavin park

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI:  The Aavin Junction Park, which is most visited by people, including children, lacks sanitation and the play equipment is in bad shape. People called upon the administration to renovate the rusty children’s play equipment and improve sanitation in the park.

The government constructed the Aavin Junction Park in 2017 at a cost of Rs 62 lakh to promote Aavin products and draw consumers. It has turned into one of the few parks within the municipal limits most frequented by families at weekends.

Speaking to TNIE, S Kumaresan of Bharathipuram said,” At least twice in a month, I bring many children here to play on the slides and swings. As the park is easily accessible, many parents bring their children here. So authorities should bring additional equipment for the children to play and must regularly check the sand that is used to prevent kids from getting injured. The sand is often washed away after a rainy season. Further, most of the iron railings are rusted and children playing often scrape themselves in it and it can cause minor injuries.”

R Mugilan of Hale Dharmapuri said, “Sanitation should be improved in the park. Aavin must introduce more waste bins and also conduct clean-ups at least twice a day. Mostly, children use the facility and keeping it clean will ensure their safety.”

When asked about it sources from Aavin said, “Right now we are in the process of constructing a dairy processing unit. There are also plans for a renovation of the Aavin Junction.” Despite repeated attempts, the general manager of Aavin Dr VN Kamaraj was unavailable for comment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aavin Junction Park
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp