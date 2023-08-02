Take steps to prepare feasibility report for UT statehood, ex-MP Ramadass tells Puducherry govt

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Former MP M Ramadass has urged the Puducherry government to take decisive steps towards achieving statehood by preparing a statehood feasibility report. The report should involve experts from the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy, New Delhi, to analyse the viability of Puducherry as a separate state and address critical issues related to its diverse segments and international treaty implications, he said.

The report should thoroughly examine whether Puducherry possesses necessary economic and financial strength to sustain itself as a separate state. With the UT having four geographically, culturally, and linguistically distinct segments, the report would explore ways to harmoniously integrate these segments into a single organically linked state, considering the post-statehood scenario.

A significant concern is whether granting statehood would contravene the provisions of the International Treaty of Accession signed on May 28, 1956, between India and France. The report would also delve into this issue and propose suitable approaches to address it, he added.

Ramadass further stressed the importance of procuring and summarising previous reports on statehood prepared by the Chari-Ramadass committee and Sushma Swaraj committee of home affairs. These documents will provide insights and suggestions that can aid the government in its pursuit for statehood.

In preparation for discussions with the Ministry of Home Affairs, he asked the UT government to convene an all-party meeting. The objective is to foster a consensus on the issue of statehood and deliberate on the modalities required to achieve this long-standing demand.

Ramadass said continuous efforts are essential to attain statehood and he proposed Chief Minister N Rangasamy to lead an all-party delegation to meet with the prime minister and home minister and present the resolution.

