Home States Tamil Nadu

Take steps to prepare feasibility report for UT statehood, ex-MP Ramadass tells Puducherry govt

The report should thoroughly examine whether Puducherry possesses necessary economic and financial strength to sustain itself as a separate state.

Published: 02nd August 2023 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2023 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

Former MP and Professor Ramadass

Former MP and Professor Ramadass (Photo | EPS/Sampath Kumar)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY:  Former MP M Ramadass has urged the Puducherry government to take decisive steps towards achieving statehood by preparing a statehood feasibility report. The report should involve experts from the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy, New Delhi, to analyse the viability of Puducherry as a separate state and address critical issues related to its diverse segments and international treaty implications, he said.

The report should thoroughly examine whether Puducherry possesses necessary economic and financial strength to sustain itself as a separate state. With the UT having four geographically, culturally, and linguistically distinct segments, the report would explore ways to harmoniously integrate these segments into a single organically linked state, considering the post-statehood scenario.

A significant concern is whether granting statehood would contravene the provisions of the International Treaty of Accession signed on May 28, 1956, between India and France. The report would also delve into this issue and propose suitable approaches to address it, he added.

Ramadass further stressed the importance of procuring and summarising previous reports on statehood prepared by the Chari-Ramadass committee and Sushma Swaraj committee of home affairs. These documents will provide insights and suggestions that can aid the government in its pursuit for statehood.
In preparation for discussions with the Ministry of Home Affairs, he asked the UT government to convene an all-party meeting. The objective is to foster a consensus on the issue of statehood and deliberate on the modalities required to achieve this long-standing demand.

Ramadass said continuous efforts are essential to attain statehood and he proposed Chief Minister N Rangasamy to lead an all-party delegation to meet with the prime minister and home minister and present the resolution.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MP M Ramadass Puducherry government
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp