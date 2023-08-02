Home States Tamil Nadu

TN farmers want government to revoke rules on setting power fences

This is not viable since all farmers cannot afford it. The forest department should install solar or electric fences along forest boundaries so that animals do not venture out.”

Published: 02nd August 2023 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2023 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

Members of Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam protested against the Power Fences (Registration and Regulation) Rules, at Mettupalayam on Tuesday | Express

Members of Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam protested against the Power Fences (Registration and Regulation) Rules, at Mettupalayam on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Members of Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam staged a protest at Mettupalayam on Tuesday urging the state government to revoke the Power Fences (Registration and Regulation) Rules, 2023. They alleged that the rules would make it difficult for farmers to get no objection certificate (NOC) from the forest department and Tangedco, which is mandatory to set up electric or solar fences on their farmlands to prevent wild animal intrusions. 

Speaking to TNIE, T Venugopal, president of the association, said, “If a farmer were to follow the norms mentioned in Power Fences Rules, he has to spend between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 1.5 lakh to set up electric fences for one acre whereas it costs Rs 20,000 to 30,000 currently. No farmer will be able to set up electric or solar fences as per these norms. This is not viable since all farmers cannot afford it. The forest department should install solar or electric fences along forest boundaries so that animals do not venture out.”

S Udayakumar, general secretary of the association, said the state government should set up the fence. “If animals don’t enter human habitations and cause damage, the forest department need not compensate people for crop loss or pay solatium in case of human casualties,” he said. He added that the government should distribute compensations pending to the farmers within a week. “Wild elephants and wild boars frequently enter farmlands and are damage coconut, banana and other  crops. This pushes the farmers to debt,” said a farmer in Mettupalayam.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam NOC No objection certificate
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp