Two engineers from TN among 20 dead in Maharashtra crane crash

Among the 20 people who died in a crane crash near Shahpur district in Thane, Maharashtra, two have been identified as natives of Tamil Nadu. 

Published: 02nd August 2023 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2023 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

 Kannan

The deceased is Kannan Vedharethinam (23) of Ayakkaranpulam II village in Vedaranyam block in Nagapattinam and E Santhosh (36) of VIP Nagar in Boganapalli panchayat in Krishnagiri, both civil engineers working with VSL Private Limited, a Mumbai-based construction company.

Kannan was working as a graduate engineer trainee with the company. Kannan’s father R Vedarethinam said,  “We request that his body be brought back.”

Santhosh had been working with the company for 12 years. Three years ago he was shifted to Maharashtra from Delhi. Sources said he had planned for a transfer to Chennai in September. He is survived by his wife Rubi (28) and five-year-old son and six-month-old daughter. According to family members, his body will reach Bengaluru on Tuesday late at night and will be brought to the village in the wee hours of Wednesday.
 

