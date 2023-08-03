Home States Tamil Nadu

22 crore tourists visited Tamil Nadu last year: Minister

The minister also stated that efforts are underway to set up an elephant sanctuary in Dharmapuri. 

Published: 03rd August 2023 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2023 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

Tourism, tourist

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express IIlustration)

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Minister of Tourism K Ramachandran inaugurated the annual three-day Aadi Peruku festival at Hogenakkal on Wednesday. The minister distributed assistance of over Rs 72.10 lakh to 77 beneficiaries and also reviewed the progress of the adventure tourism site being developed in Vathalmalai.

Speaking in Hogenakkal, the minister said, “In the last two years, over Rs 120 crore has been allocated to develop amenities and safety at tourism spots like Poompuhar, Pichavaram, Thiruparappu, Jawadhu hills, Yelagiri hills, Yercaud and Ooty hills. Further to improve the quality of services, over Rs 1.50 crore was allocated to improve rooms in Hotel Tamil Nadu.”Further, Ramachandran said, “Last year, 22 crore tourists visited the state. To attract more tourists, adventure activities like bungee jumping and zip-line walking would be introduced.”

The minister also stated that efforts are underway to set up an elephant sanctuary in Dharmapuri.  “At present, there are over 97 elephants in the forest ranges across Dharmapuri district. To ensure these numbers improve and to protect the population, efforts are underway to bring an elephant sanctuary to Dharmapuri. Much like Mudumalai, plans are in place to accommodate tourism also.”

Talking about steps to develop tourism in Dharmapuri, he said “In Hogenakkal,  over Rs 17 crores have been allocated to improve tourism. At present works are underway. In Vathalmalai, Rs 2.23 crore has been provided to improve adventure tourism. This will also generate employment for tribal people.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Minister of Tourism Aadi Peruku festival
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp