22 crore tourists visited Tamil Nadu last year: Minister

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Minister of Tourism K Ramachandran inaugurated the annual three-day Aadi Peruku festival at Hogenakkal on Wednesday. The minister distributed assistance of over Rs 72.10 lakh to 77 beneficiaries and also reviewed the progress of the adventure tourism site being developed in Vathalmalai.

Speaking in Hogenakkal, the minister said, “In the last two years, over Rs 120 crore has been allocated to develop amenities and safety at tourism spots like Poompuhar, Pichavaram, Thiruparappu, Jawadhu hills, Yelagiri hills, Yercaud and Ooty hills. Further to improve the quality of services, over Rs 1.50 crore was allocated to improve rooms in Hotel Tamil Nadu.”Further, Ramachandran said, “Last year, 22 crore tourists visited the state. To attract more tourists, adventure activities like bungee jumping and zip-line walking would be introduced.”

The minister also stated that efforts are underway to set up an elephant sanctuary in Dharmapuri. “At present, there are over 97 elephants in the forest ranges across Dharmapuri district. To ensure these numbers improve and to protect the population, efforts are underway to bring an elephant sanctuary to Dharmapuri. Much like Mudumalai, plans are in place to accommodate tourism also.”

Talking about steps to develop tourism in Dharmapuri, he said “In Hogenakkal, over Rs 17 crores have been allocated to improve tourism. At present works are underway. In Vathalmalai, Rs 2.23 crore has been provided to improve adventure tourism. This will also generate employment for tribal people.”

