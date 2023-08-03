A month on, Usilampatti farmers' plea to cancel quarry licence continues  

Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam By

Express News Service

MADURAI: Usilampatti farmers, who have been staging a protest for almost a month, said their demand to cancel the licence of a private stone quarry has fallen on deaf ears. Members of the Tamil Nadu Farmers Protection Association said cracks on the water canal bridge (58th Kaalvai Thottipalam) at Uthappanayakanur posed a threat to their livelihood due to the quarry operations. They urged Chief Minister MK Stalin and Minister Durai Murugan to intervene in the issue.

Association state deputy general secretary C Nethaji said they have been staging a protest for the last 29 days demanding the cancellation of the stone quarry, functioning near Thoothipalam. "We got the authorities to construct the bridge at Rs 33 crore after a lot of struggle. Due to the 1.75 km long Thottipalam, people from Usilampatti area receive drinking water from Vaigai dam. The canal connects three districts starting from the Vaigai dam in Theni. It provides water to two kanmois in Theni, 33 kanmois in Usilampatti and two kanmois in Dindigul district. Overlooking farmers' welfare, Dindigul collector and assistant director for mines gave license for the quarry to function in Battalagundu Viruvedu area, which is near the bridge and falls in the district's border. The license was granted in violation of several norms," he added.

Muniyandi, a protesting farmer, said the then Kundaru irrigation zone executive engineer N Anbuchelvam provided a 'no objection certificate' for the quarry in 2019. "The private quarry near Thottipalam is at a distance of 20 metres when the norms say it has to be at a distance of 500 metres. It has been functioning for over three months despite protests. Quarry workers have been stocking explosive materials near the bridge, and often carry out blasts for extracting blue metals. This has caused cracks on the bridge. The area is always filled with smoke and dust, and the water quality has deteriorated," he added.

Kundaru irrigation zone executive engineer Kalaiselvi told TNIE that her team had inspected the stone quarry and found that it is functioning 200 metres away from Thottipalam. "However, their fencing starts 100 metres away from the Thottipalam. There are minor cracks on the pillars. We will send the report to Dindigul district collector N Poongodi soon, recommending the stone quarry to lay the fencing at a distance of 200 metres and not to carry out any blasts near the bridge," she said.

TNIE's attempts to contact MN Poongodi were in vain. However, sources from the district administration said the collector has appointed a separate committee to look into the issue.

