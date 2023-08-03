Home States Tamil Nadu

Central amendments should conform to TN laws: Minister

The minister insisted that the modification suggested should be incorporated in the proposed amendments.

Published: 03rd August 2023 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2023 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

Minister Thangam Thennarasu. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Taking a strong stand to protect the Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Gaming Act of the TN government, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu told the 51st meeting of the GST Council that the amendments proposed by the central government should conform to the state legislations.  

Attending the GST Council through video conference, Thennarasu said, “In Tamil Nadu, there is a ban on online gambling i.e online wagering or betting, playing any online games of chance for money or other stakes and specified online games of chance. As these are punishable offences in TN, the amendments proposed should conform with such state legislations.”

An official release said the agenda of the meeting included draft proposals to amend the GST Acts and Rules for the levy of GST on online gaming, casino, and horse racing. Thennarasu expressed strong reservations on certain clauses in the proposals for amendment of GST Act and rules in view of the recently enacted legislation of TN government.

Suggesting modifications to specific clauses, Thennarasu said the definition of online money gaming in the Act should not include games where the performance or outcome is based on chance or where it is barred by or under any law for the time being in force. The minister insisted that the modification suggested should be incorporated in the proposed amendments. The official release said the GST Council assured to make suitable modifications in amendments based on the suggestions from Thennarasu.

TAGS
Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Gaming Act Online gaming
