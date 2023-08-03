‘Common syllabus will be implemented in 90% arts & science colleges this year’: TN Minister

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy said that the government will go ahead with the implementation of a common syllabus for arts and sciences this year as most colleges have agreed to it, following a consultation meeting with principals of autonomous colleges on Wednesday. The meeting discussed issues related to the implementation of a common syllabus for this academic year.

Expressing reservation, some colleges said that implementing the common syllabus will curtail their autonomy and impact the quality of education as autonomous colleges have their own board of studies and academic councils to decide on matters related to curriculum. Few college principals said that the common syllabus will take away their freedom to design innovative courses and experiment with the curriculum.

“If we don’t comply with UGC regulations and introduce courses prescribed by it then it is quite obvious that our NIRF and NAAC rankings will be affected,” said a principal of a college. According to sources, the colleges submitted a memorandum to the higher education department and Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education (TANSCHE) officials citing their reservations.“We are willing to have a dialogue with TANSCHE on this issue further,” said Paul Wilson, principal of Madras Christian College.

Ponmudy said the new common syllabus was introduced for the benefit of students and for the improvement of higher education in the state. “TANSCHE has the power to design curriculum. A majority of the autonomous colleges have expressed their satisfaction with the common syllabus and accordingly, it will be implemented this year,” said the minister. He added that in 90% of arts and science colleges in the state, the common syllabus will be implemented from this academic year.

Highlighting the measures taken by the department, Ponmudy said due to the Pudhumai Pen scheme, over 3.1 lakh students have benefited. He said that out of 1.1 lakh seats available in arts and science colleges across the state, 1 lakh seats have been filled and measures are being taken to fill the remaining.

