Constable’s demotion upheld by Madras High Court

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently dismissed a petition filed by a police head constable seeking to quash a demotion order and restore his seniority, promotion and other service benefits. The petitioner, despite being aware of a conspiracy that his relatives were planning to murder his relative, a sub-inspector, failed to dissuade them, which resulted in the murder of another sub-inspector.

M Velladurai, a head constable, in his petition, said his sister-in-law Sivakami married SI Sivasubramanian. But they were living separately following a family dispute. Following this, the relatives of Velladurai planned to murder Sivasubramanian but accidentally murdered SI Vetrivel. Though Velladurai was aware of the conspiracy, he did not prevent the murder despite being a uniformed servant.

SP Thoothukudi awarded him a punishment of reduction in rank by one stage for three years. Challenging this, Velladurai appealed with DIG Tirunelveli range, who also confirmed the punishment imposed by the SP. Later, Velladurai approached the DGP for a review of the order, who reduced the punishment as the reduction in rank by one stage for two years instead of three years.

Again, he petitioned the principal secretary of the home department to set aside the punishment but the official refused. Challenging this, Velladurai petitioned the court to quash the punishment and restore the petitioner’s seniority, and grant consequential promotion and service benefits to him.

Justice L Victoria Gowri, while pronouncing the order, said once the charges levelled against the delinquent employee are proven, then it is for the appointing authority to decide what punishment should be imposed on the delinquent employee as per the Rules. The appointing authority -- having kept in view the nature and gravity of the charges, the findings of the inquiry officer, the entire service records of the petitioner, and all the relevant factors relating to the petitioner -- has exercised its discretion and has imposed appropriate punishment as provided in the rules.

This apart, in review, the DGP, with a considerate mind, has modified the punishment. The Court is inclined to observe that the punishment imposed on the delinquent petitioner is neither shocking nor grossly disproportionate to the gravity of the charges proved against him. As a disciplined member of the Uniformed Service, he ought to have promptly informed his higher authorities about the conspiracy. Since he failed to do so, the Court, upholding the punishment imposed on him, is not inclined to interfere, the court said.

