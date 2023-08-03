Deaths due to road accidents come down in Coimbatore

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The number of deaths in road accidents has come down marginally in the first six months of the year compared to the same period last year, Commissioner of Police V Balakrishnan said on Wednesday. Addressing media persons, Balakrishnan said that 139 fatalities were reported in the city last year in comparison to the 119 deaths reported so far this year. The number of accidents has come down from 413 last year to 369 this year, he said. The commissioner claimed the dip in numbers was a result of various measures such as enforcing pedestrian crossing facilities on arterial roads.

“Pedestrian deaths have come down drastically at busy junctions and crossings. Elderly pedestrians are vulnerable to accidents as vehicles waiting for the signals move fast after the signal turns green,” he said. He said that in order to further improve the overall safety of pedestrians and commuters two busy junctions – Sungam and Hopes – will be made zero-violation zones. “Multiple surveillance cameras will be installed and the traffic would be monitored by us,” Balakrishnan said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Coimbatore city N Mathivanan said they have stopped the operation of 10 signals on Avinashi Road and instead introduced U-turns so that vehicles can keep moving without waiting. “The signals are now being operated only for pedestrian crossing. They have stopped the operation of four signals in Tiruchy Road. Similarly, signals at Lawley Road, Chinthamani, Brookefields, Sungam, Lakshmipuram Bus Stop and Sanganoor Signals have been stopped and U-turns and roundabouts have been introduced. They have been successful so far. Minor improvements based on the demands of the public are being done continuously,” he said.

