Grievance petitions, RTI queries dumped in sewer in TN's Palladam

Saravanan MP By

Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Several public petitions, including RTI queries, were found dumped in the sewage channel behind the Palladam taluk office on Wednesday. Anna Durai, a social activist, told TNIE that residents informed him about it.

“I along with several social activists submitted petitions which were supervised by Tiruppur Sub Collector Srutanjay Narayanan. When we stepped out of the office, locals informed us that the letters were found behind the Taluk office. I found letters seeking patta, amenities were dumped in the sewage channel,” he said, adding most of the petitions were submitted in the last few months.

Another social activist K Sairaj said, “Apart from public petitions, some RTI queries, leave letters of government employees, letters bearing the sign of local officials were found.”He added, “We were shocked that our petitions instead of being resolved are thrown on sewage channels. These incidents are highly condemnable.”

Tiruppur Collector T Christuraj said such incidents cannot be tolerated. “We have a 3-6 year period for disposing of public grievance petitions submitted by activists based on action taken. I will check and order an inspection,” he told TNIE, adding appropriate action will be taken.

