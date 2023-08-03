Madras High Court directs Dindigul collector to file report in illegal sand mining

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Dindigul district collector to file a report on a plea seeking direction to the authorities to take action against illegal sand mining inside the Pudukulam tank at T Panchampatti village of the Dindigul district.



V Suresh of Pungampatti in the Dindigul district, in a petition, requested the court to direct the officials, including the district collector and superintendent of police, to prevent illegal sand mining in the Pudukulam Tank as it is the main rainwater storage for 14 tanks of the village.



The officials responsible for taking note of the backgrounds and political positions of persons engaged in illegal mining had not taken any action. Due to mining, the water level in the locality had come down and the groundwater was severely contaminated. Illegal activity is the main reason for the water scarcity in the locality. The frequent movement of transport vehicles has also led to accidents as the illegal operation happens both during day and night, the petitioner said.



A division bench of Justices SS Sundar and D Bharatha Chakravarthy directed the collector to file a report and adjourned the case by two weeks.

