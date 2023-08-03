Massive fire turns palmyra groves, banana farms into ashes at Adichanallur in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A massive fire broke out in Adichanallur along the Tirunelveli-Tiruchendur state highway allegedly after strong winds sparked a fire at a dried-up banana farm on Wednesday. The fire spread for over a kilometer along the Tirunelveli-Tiruchendur state highways and brought the road traffic to a halt.



According to sources, the fire broke out close to the premises earmarked for a function related to the archaeological museum, which would be attended by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Stating that the meeting arena did not suffer any damages, sources added that the firefighters from Srivaikuntam, Tiruchendur, and Palayamkottai, along with police personnel from Srivaikuntam and Seithunganallur police stations doused the fire after three-hour fight on Tuesday night. The general public also joined hands in putting out the fire, sources said, adding that the strong winds were a challenge in preventing the fire from spreading further.



Sources further said the fire had, meanwhile, reduced hundreds of palmyra trees, coconut trees, and banana trees into ashes along the Thamirabarani river banks. "A food stall, three bikes, and a dozer parked along the roadside were also destroyed in the fire. The traffic on the Tirunelveli-Tiruchendur road came to a halt for a while as the fire was ablaze on both sides of the road between Adichanallur and Karungulam. The revenue officials surveyed the number of trees damaged in the fire accident on Wednesday," sources added.



It may be noted that fire accidents have been frequent in the Karungulam and Srivaikuntam areas over the past three months due to high temperatures and strong winds. Dense palm groves and banana farms are often vulnerable to forest fires.Traders in the region have urged the district administration to take steps to control forest fires and ensure adequate supply of fire service vehicles for immediate intervention.

