NDA invite to AIADMK for Delhi meet based on EC, court orders: Annamalai

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Stressing that the BJP held nothing against ousted AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam, state BJP president K Annamalai on Wednesday said that the invitation to the AIADMK for the NDA meet in Delhi last month was based on the Election Commission’s recognition and court orders in the party leadership battle.

Interacting with media persons during ‘En Mann En Makkal’ rally at Thirumayam in Pudukkottai, the BJP leader, to a question on the constituency he would contest from in the general election, replied that he has no plan to contest as he has to work for the party’s development.

Demanding that the police track the culprits in the Kodanadu murder-cum-dacoity case, Annamalai further said, “The DMK stands first among corrupt parties and justifying this, central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and CBI, which are devoid of party affiliations, continue their actions against DMK ministers.”

Refuting allegations that the ED was dropping cases against leaders close to the BJP, he said, “It is impossible for an agency to drop cases like that - the judiciary is scrutinising the matter.”

Accusing the DMK of diverting the Union government’s Scheduled Caste Sub Plan (SCSP) fund to the Kalaignar Magalir Urumai Thogai Thittam, he said it would get caught when questioned during the CAG audit.

TIRUCHY: Stressing that the BJP held nothing against ousted AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam, state BJP president K Annamalai on Wednesday said that the invitation to the AIADMK for the NDA meet in Delhi last month was based on the Election Commission’s recognition and court orders in the party leadership battle. Interacting with media persons during ‘En Mann En Makkal’ rally at Thirumayam in Pudukkottai, the BJP leader, to a question on the constituency he would contest from in the general election, replied that he has no plan to contest as he has to work for the party’s development. Demanding that the police track the culprits in the Kodanadu murder-cum-dacoity case, Annamalai further said, “The DMK stands first among corrupt parties and justifying this, central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and CBI, which are devoid of party affiliations, continue their actions against DMK ministers.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Refuting allegations that the ED was dropping cases against leaders close to the BJP, he said, “It is impossible for an agency to drop cases like that - the judiciary is scrutinising the matter.” Accusing the DMK of diverting the Union government’s Scheduled Caste Sub Plan (SCSP) fund to the Kalaignar Magalir Urumai Thogai Thittam, he said it would get caught when questioned during the CAG audit.