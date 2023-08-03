Home States Tamil Nadu

Prisoner alleges assault by police inside Salem jail

Veeranam police brought Prabhu to the Salem district court on Wednesday for trial.

Published: 03rd August 2023 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2023 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Prabhu (41) of Thavittupalayam in Karur was sentenced to life imprisonment in a murder case and is lodged in Salem central prison.

Prabhu (41) of Thavittupalayam in Karur was sentenced to life imprisonment in a murder case and is lodged in Salem central prison.

By Express News Service

SALEM: A prisoner serving a life sentence staged a sit-in protest on the district court premises on Wednesday, when he was brought in connection with another case, alleging assault by police officers inside the Salem central prison. According to sources, Prabhu (41) of Thavittupalayam in Karur was sentenced to life imprisonment in a murder case and is lodged in Salem central prison. He is also a suspect in a 2013 attempt to murder case at Veeranam in Salem.

Veeranam police brought Prabhu to the Salem district court on Wednesday for trial. Suddenly, Prabhu sat down in protest. Speaking to reporters, Prabhu said, “On Monday, officers searched the jail premises and found some fruits soaked in a two-litre water bottle. They claimed that it was done to prepare illicit liquor from fruits given by visitors. I don’t know who did this, but officials made me stand naked and beat me up telling me to admit to it. I should be given security inside the jail.”

Two other suspects, Ayyanar and Ayyandurai, arrested in the case, raised slogans in his support. Following talks by police, the three called off their protest. Officers from Salem central prison denied his charges. “Prabhu is housed in a separate cell for interrogation, and no one assaulted or harassed him. He made the allegations to prevent officials from carrying out their routine duties inside the prison,” they said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assault by police Salem jail
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp