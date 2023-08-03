Prisoner alleges assault by police inside Salem jail

By Express News Service

SALEM: A prisoner serving a life sentence staged a sit-in protest on the district court premises on Wednesday, when he was brought in connection with another case, alleging assault by police officers inside the Salem central prison. According to sources, Prabhu (41) of Thavittupalayam in Karur was sentenced to life imprisonment in a murder case and is lodged in Salem central prison. He is also a suspect in a 2013 attempt to murder case at Veeranam in Salem.

Veeranam police brought Prabhu to the Salem district court on Wednesday for trial. Suddenly, Prabhu sat down in protest. Speaking to reporters, Prabhu said, “On Monday, officers searched the jail premises and found some fruits soaked in a two-litre water bottle. They claimed that it was done to prepare illicit liquor from fruits given by visitors. I don’t know who did this, but officials made me stand naked and beat me up telling me to admit to it. I should be given security inside the jail.”

Two other suspects, Ayyanar and Ayyandurai, arrested in the case, raised slogans in his support. Following talks by police, the three called off their protest. Officers from Salem central prison denied his charges. “Prabhu is housed in a separate cell for interrogation, and no one assaulted or harassed him. He made the allegations to prevent officials from carrying out their routine duties inside the prison,” they said.

