Service record missing, 100 retired corporation staff not paid pension in Coimbatore
The CCMC is the largest and highest revenue-generating municipal corporation in the state after the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC).
Published: 03rd August 2023 07:38 AM | Last Updated: 03rd August 2023 07:38 AM | A+A A-
COIMBATORE: Over 100 retired employees from Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) alleged that they have not received pension and other retirement benefits for several years. The CCMC is the largest and highest revenue-generating municipal corporation in the state after the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC).
Sivakumar (name changed), a retired employee, said, “After working for over 25 years for the CCMC, I retired in 2017. But I am yet to receive a pension or other retirement benefits. In the last six years, I submitted numerous petitions to officials, including the commissioner. The officials have been just tossing me around from ward office to zonal office, zonal office to head office, with no proper solution.”When contacted, CCMC Commissioner M Prathap admitted that the pension has not been paid yet, and said they are taking steps to address the problem at the earliest.