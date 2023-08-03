Home States Tamil Nadu

Staff to face disciplinary action over paper cup incident at govt hospital in Kancheepuram

Meanwhile, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said there are adequate oxygen masks at the hospital.

Published: 03rd August 2023 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2023 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following reports of a boy, who came wheezing at the Uthiramerur government hospital in Kancheepuram district, using a paper cup instead of a medical oxygen mask surfaced this week, disciplinary charges have been framed against the nurse and doctor on duty following a preliminary inquiry. Director of medical services (DMS) Dr Shanmuga Kani said it was their duty to prevent such incidents. “A detailed inquiry will be conducted and based on that we will decide,” she said.

“The boy was wheezing, so the doctor on duty advised the use of a nebulizer. As the nurse was cleaning the oxygen mask, the father of the boy refused to use it on his son and said he would use a paper cup instead. The nurse tried to explain that the mask will be used only after sterilization, but the father didn’t want to wait any longer as he was in a hurry. The father even refused to use a fresh mask, so the nurse was forced to use the paper cup that the father had with him,” Kani said. Meanwhile, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said there are adequate oxygen masks at the hospital.

“The incident happened on July 27. When the staff nurse gave the oxygen mask to the boy, his father refused to use it saying the mask might have been used by other patients, so there was a risk of infection. He claimed he had used only paper cups even when he was admitted for Covid-19. He also video recorded the incident and it looks deliberately done,” the minister said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Government hospital Paper cup Oxygen mask
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp