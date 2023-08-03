Staff to face disciplinary action over paper cup incident at govt hospital in Kancheepuram

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following reports of a boy, who came wheezing at the Uthiramerur government hospital in Kancheepuram district, using a paper cup instead of a medical oxygen mask surfaced this week, disciplinary charges have been framed against the nurse and doctor on duty following a preliminary inquiry. Director of medical services (DMS) Dr Shanmuga Kani said it was their duty to prevent such incidents. “A detailed inquiry will be conducted and based on that we will decide,” she said.

“The boy was wheezing, so the doctor on duty advised the use of a nebulizer. As the nurse was cleaning the oxygen mask, the father of the boy refused to use it on his son and said he would use a paper cup instead. The nurse tried to explain that the mask will be used only after sterilization, but the father didn’t want to wait any longer as he was in a hurry. The father even refused to use a fresh mask, so the nurse was forced to use the paper cup that the father had with him,” Kani said. Meanwhile, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said there are adequate oxygen masks at the hospital.

“The incident happened on July 27. When the staff nurse gave the oxygen mask to the boy, his father refused to use it saying the mask might have been used by other patients, so there was a risk of infection. He claimed he had used only paper cups even when he was admitted for Covid-19. He also video recorded the incident and it looks deliberately done,” the minister said.

