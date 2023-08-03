Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu IT professional on a break loses Rs 24 lakh to online scam

Published: 03rd August 2023 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2023 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: A 32-year-old IT professional from Villupuram had lost Rs 24 lakh to an online job scam. According to the police, P Kamala (name changed), received a message on WhatsApp from an unknown number last Tuesday asking if she would be interested in a part-time online job. Kamala, who is on a career break after giving birth to her daughter, found the offer attractive and accepted it.

She received six hotel links and was asked to give them five-star ratings on the website. In return for it, she received Rs 300, the police said. Later, she was asked to join a Telegram group. They offered to refund double or more the amount she invests, starting from Rs 100. Initially, she paid Rs 5,000 and received Rs 6,600 in return.

Surprised by the money return, Kamala paid Rs 24 lakh in 11 transactions on July 27 and 28. When she inquired about its return, the sources informed her it would be reflected in her account in a day or two as there were some technical issues. Later, the sources blocked her on WhatsApp and Telegram.

She then filed a complaint with the district cyber crime police, who traced the UPI IDs of the scammers and froze a total of Rs 44 lakh in their accounts."We will verify the victims' details and return their money. We insist the public be cautious of such fancy online scams and to not send money to any unknown sources," said Ammu, a cyber crime police head constable.

