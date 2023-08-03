Home States Tamil Nadu

Tender irregularities: Madras High Court refuses to quash DVAC FIR

A division bench of HC last year quashed the FIR against Velumani and ordered that he can be arraigned as an accused in the final report if fresh materials are gathered against him.

Signature, office, pen, documents, registration

Image used for representational purpose only. (Pexels)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday refused to quash the FIR against six companies in connection with tender award irregularities in Chennai and Coimbatore municipal corporations when SP Velumani was holding the portfolio of municipal administration in the previous AIADMK regime.

Pointing out that the investigation in the case has been completed and the investigating officer is only awaiting sanction from the competent government authority against some people under the Prevention of Corruption Act, Justice N Anand Venkatesh refused to interfere with the FIR.

“This court deems it fit not to interfere with the FIR at this stage. This court has to necessarily allow DVAC to file the final report before the concerned court,” he said while disposing of the petitions filed by the companies. The judge also directed DVAC to file the final report within six weeks after getting necessary sanctions from the government against some of the government officers who have been accused.

Constronics Infra Ltd., Aalam Gold & Diamond (P) Ltd., Constromall Goods, Aalayam Foundations Pvt. Ltd., Vaidurya Hotels (P) Ltd., Ratnaa Lakshmi Hotels (P) Ltd. filed the petitions seeking to quash the FIR filed by DVAC in 2021.

A division bench of HC last year quashed the FIR against Velumani and ordered that he can be arraigned as an accused in the final report if fresh materials are gathered against him.

