Tiruvalluvar University staff protest demanding to reinstate dismissed employees

VELLORE: The Thiruvalluvar University Employees Union (TUEU) staged a protest at the campus, advocating for the fulfilment of four key demands — reinstatement of dismissed employees, the establishment of Ambedkar studies department, creation of Ambedkar chair, and conducting an inquiry into the alleged corruption within the institution.

According to the union members, during the inaugural event of new buildings at the university in 2010, former Chief Minister Karunanidhi pledged to provide permanent status to temporary non-teaching staff like office assistants and record clerks, by conducting an eligibility examination. However, this promise remains unfulfilled for the past 13 years. Additionally, 66 staff members were terminated, stating they were associated with the DMK party during the AIADMK regime.

Seeking justice, they approached the Vellore labour court and the ruling came in support of them. But the university filed a petition with the High Court which gave two options to the university — reinstate the employees or provide them with 30% of their salary. The university chose the latter as the salary is lower compared to what is being provided to permanent staff.

The protesters also alleged in 2006, the then Higher Education Minister Ponmudy, his principal secretary Ganesan, and other officials passed a resolution to establish an Ambedkar chair and an Ambedkar studies department under the Thiruvalluvar University Act, 2002 which are still pending.

Kumar, a retired professor from Voorhees College affiliated with Thiruvalluvar University, alleged corruption in examination results. He said, there have been instances when students paid the fee but it remained unrecorded, and students who didn't appear for the exams were marked as passed.

