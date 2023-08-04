18-year-old's baby dies minutes after birth in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: The baby of an 18-year-old girl died minutes after birth near Vanniampatti on Tuesday. The girl was a minor when she was found pregnant a few months ago, and her lover was booked under POCSO Act.

According to sources, the girl eloped with her lover in May as her parents came to know about the relationship and attempted to get her married to a different person. A case was registered at the Vanniampatti Police Station under POCSO Act.

The case, which was under investigation in the court, was disposed of later since both families decided to get them married after they reach the marriageable age. "The girl was staying with her parents since then. She delivered the baby girl at her house on Tuesday evening.

Since the baby did not breathe, she was taken to the Government Hospital in Srivilliputhur. However, the doctors declared that the baby had died already. The body of the stillborn has been sent to the Government Medical College hospital in Virudhunagar for postmortem.

