Home States Tamil Nadu

Assistant professor recruitment: Madras HC panel to verify appointment irregularities

The committee will look into the eligibility criteria under the recruitment notification and verify qualifications of every appointee.

Published: 04th August 2023 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2023 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

Madras HC

Madras High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Madras High Court has constituted a two-member committee to look into allegations of irregularities in the recruitment of 254 assistant professors to colleges run by Pachaiyappas Trust and submit a report by September 27.

A division bench of justices R Mahadevan and Mohammed Shaffiq passed the orders recently. The committee will be headed by Justice (retd) B Gokuldas and have Dr D Freeda Gnana Rani, former principal of Quaid-e-Millath Government Arts College for Women, as the member. They will be paid a remuneration of Rs 2 lakh and `1 lakh respectively from August 1 till the disposal of the appeal petitions.

The committee will look into the eligibility criteria under the recruitment notification and verify the qualifications of every appointee. “While the appeals were heard at length over a period of many days on all issues touching the core merits of the case, it has come to light that the facts disputed are many in number and the issue is now incapable of being resolved on the basis of the materials available on record,” the order stated.

The interim order was passed on the appeals filed by 254 assistant professors appointed by the trust to the different colleges run by it. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court Assistant professor Pachaiyappas trust
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp