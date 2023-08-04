Assistant professor recruitment: Madras HC panel to verify appointment irregularities

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has constituted a two-member committee to look into allegations of irregularities in the recruitment of 254 assistant professors to colleges run by Pachaiyappas Trust and submit a report by September 27.

A division bench of justices R Mahadevan and Mohammed Shaffiq passed the orders recently. The committee will be headed by Justice (retd) B Gokuldas and have Dr D Freeda Gnana Rani, former principal of Quaid-e-Millath Government Arts College for Women, as the member. They will be paid a remuneration of Rs 2 lakh and `1 lakh respectively from August 1 till the disposal of the appeal petitions.

The committee will look into the eligibility criteria under the recruitment notification and verify the qualifications of every appointee. “While the appeals were heard at length over a period of many days on all issues touching the core merits of the case, it has come to light that the facts disputed are many in number and the issue is now incapable of being resolved on the basis of the materials available on record,” the order stated.

The interim order was passed on the appeals filed by 254 assistant professors appointed by the trust to the different colleges run by it.

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has constituted a two-member committee to look into allegations of irregularities in the recruitment of 254 assistant professors to colleges run by Pachaiyappas Trust and submit a report by September 27. A division bench of justices R Mahadevan and Mohammed Shaffiq passed the orders recently. The committee will be headed by Justice (retd) B Gokuldas and have Dr D Freeda Gnana Rani, former principal of Quaid-e-Millath Government Arts College for Women, as the member. They will be paid a remuneration of Rs 2 lakh and `1 lakh respectively from August 1 till the disposal of the appeal petitions. The committee will look into the eligibility criteria under the recruitment notification and verify the qualifications of every appointee. “While the appeals were heard at length over a period of many days on all issues touching the core merits of the case, it has come to light that the facts disputed are many in number and the issue is now incapable of being resolved on the basis of the materials available on record,” the order stated.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The interim order was passed on the appeals filed by 254 assistant professors appointed by the trust to the different colleges run by it.