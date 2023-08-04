Cauvery row: Chief Minister MK Stalin urges PM to advise Karnataka to release water to Tamil Nadu

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Pointing out that the Karnataka government is not honouring the order of the Supreme Court (SC) to release the Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu and is also not adhering to the directions of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) in this regard, chief minister MK Stalin on Friday sought the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The SC has fixed the share of water to be delivered to Tamil Nadu at Billigundulu, as per the monthly schedule. But unfortunately, Karnataka is not honouring the above order in letter and spirit and is also not adhering to the directions of the CWMA. In the current 2023-2024 water year, Karnataka has released only 11.6 tmc of water, as against 40.4 tmc due at Billigundulu from 1st June 1 to July 3. Such a huge shortfall of 28.8 tmc has been thrust on Tamil Nadu, even while Karnataka has a gross storage of 91 tmc in its four major reservoirs, against their full storage capacity of 114.6 tmc,” the chief minister explained in his letter to the prime minister.

Drawing the attention of the prime minister to the issues faced by the farmers of the Cauvery delta in saving their Kuruvai paddy crop, the chief minister requested the prime minister’s immediate intervention to instruct Karnataka to release our due share of Cauvery water.

“Unlike other parts of India, Tamil Nadu, particularly the Cauvery delta, receives very less rainfall during the southwest monsoon. Hence, the cultivation of Kuruvai and sowing of Samba paddy crops are fully dependent on the release of water from the Mettur reservoir, which in turn depends solely on the flows received from Karnataka,” the chief minister underscored.

Stalin also informed the prime minister that the storage position in the Mettur reservoir of Tamil Nadu, the lifeline of the Cauvery delta, has only 26.6 tmc as of August 2. “After provisioning for drinking water and other essential needs, the available water can support the standing Kuruvai crop for only 15 days more, whereas it needs water for another 45 days for maturity and optimum yield,” he added.

The chief minister also recalled that considering this precarious situation, Tamil Nadu had taken up the issue with the Union Minister for Jal Shakti on July 5 and 19, urging him to advise Karnataka to adhere to the schedule of delivery fixed by the Supreme Court and to instruct the CWMA to monitor the same. However, Karnataka has not relented and except for the runoff from the fully filled Kabini reservoir, no water has been released from its major reservoirs which are 80% full and continue to receive good inflows.

“The Cauvery delta is the rice bowl of Tamil Nadu and it meets the paddy requirement of the State to a very large extent. In the current scenario wherein the union government has already banned the export of non-basmati rice due to emerging concerns of rice shortage, it is all the more important that the current Kuruvai paddy crop in the Cauvery delta and the livelihood of our farmers is saved by your urgent intervention,” Stalin said in his letter.

