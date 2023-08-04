Don’t protest in front of NLCIL office: Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/CUDDALORE: The Madras High Court on Thursday said the striking workers affiliated with a particular trade union could not be allowed to hold protests in front of the corporate office of Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited (NLCIL).

The court was hearing a petition that sought a ban on the strike by Jeeva Contract Labourers Union.

Justice M Dhandapani said protests in front of the corporate office could not be permitted and authorities should take action if the workers do so.

However, the judge told the authorities to choose a particular site for the workers to hold their protests.

He also asked as to why a retired judge should not be assigned to hold conciliation between the striking labourers and the management.

The counsel for NLCIL said he will seek instructions and inform the court. The judge posted the matter to August 8. for further hearing. Following the news about the court’s observations, M Sekar, special secretary of Jeeva Contract Labourers Union, told reporters that they will comply with the court order and shift the protest site to Neyveli Central Bus Stand starting Friday. However, they have planned to block Mine 1 and continue their protest on Friday morning.

On Thursday, the members of the union, who were on the seventh consecutive day of the strike demanding permanent jobs, dropped their plans to blockade the CMD residence. Instead, they staged a protest in front of NLCIL’s head office alongside their family members.

Multiple negotiation attempts by the district administration and labour welfare department officials have failed since the union started the protest. In response to the escalating situation, additional police force was deployed on Thursday.

