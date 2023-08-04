Experts doubtful of installing 2.67 crore smart meters in TN within 2 years 

Home States Tamil Nadu

When power tariff was increased last year, the minister informed that around 1 crore people consumed below 100 units.

Published: 04th August 2023

By S Guruvanmikanathan
CHENNAI:  In line with the Union government’s directives, Tangedco is preparing to install 2.67 crore smart meters throughout the state. However, experts shared their concern about whether the task can be accomplished within the given timeframe of two years given the minimum number of manufacturers.
Former member of Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission, S Nagalsamy told TNIE, “A significant portion of consumers, approximately 40%, consumed below 100 units per billing cycle as per a survey we took in 2003.

When the power tariff was increased last year, the minister informed that around 1 crore people consumed below 100 units. So, smart meters might not be necessary for these service connections, potentially leading to substantial savings for the power utility. However, Tangedco has planned to instal smart meters for such connections too.”

As regards the Union government’s vision of deploying 25 crore smart meters nationwide by the end of 2025, Nagalsamy expressed doubts about whether the existing 10 manufacturers across the country could produce such a massive quantity of quality meters within the given time frame. 

BMS union (electricity wing) state general secretary E Natarajan has urged Tangedco to learn from UP, which has taken the lead by installing 12 lakh smart meters out of the sanctioned 3.9 crore meters, and also ordered 1.1 crore meters, the highest among all states and union territories.

A senior official said the project has been divided into three phases, with an estimated completion timeline of 18 months from the commencement date. The official, however,  expressed optimism that the process will begin soon. 

