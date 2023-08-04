Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras High Court suspends jail sentence awarded to IAS officer a day after order

Only after issuance of the statutory notice on July 5, 2023, the authorities complied with the order, he had said, while imposing the punishment. 

Published: 04th August 2023 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2023 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representational purposes only.

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  A day after a single judge of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court sentenced additional chief secretary of highways and minor ports department Pradeep Yadav and two others to two weeks imprisonment in a contempt case, a division bench of the court suspended the sentence.

The division bench, which comprised justices SS Sundar and D Bharatha Chakravarthy, passed the interim order on Thursday in an appeal filed by the officers — Yadav, who was then holding the post of school education secretary, Muthupalanichamy, the then director of teacher education research and training in Chennai, and Boobala Anto, the then principal of Tirunelveli District Institute of Education and Training (DIET).

The single judge had imposed the punishment, which included a penalty of Rs 1,000 each, on the three officers in a contempt petition filed in 2020 by P Gnana Pragasam (74), who was working as a sweeper-cum-gardener in a teacher training institute in Palayapettai over non-compliance of an order passed by the court in 2012 to regularise his service and grant monetary benefits to him.

The single judge had noted that the authorities did not regularise the petitioner’s service immediately after the court order and there was an abnormal delay in the settlement of monetary benefits. Only after the issuance of the statutory notice on July 5, 2023, the authorities complied with the order, he had said, while imposing the punishment. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pradeep Yadav Madras High Court
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp