Home States Tamil Nadu

Palayapettai firecracker shop blast: Action sought against owner of building for rumour mongering

In his petition, S Balamurugan (52) stated that the hotel was run by his wife Rajeswari in the building owned by Mariya Bakkiyam.

Published: 04th August 2023 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2023 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

blast, fire

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI:  With two LPG cylinders intact, there is speculation on what caused the blast in the firecracker shop at Palayapettai on Saturday which left nine people dead. While police claimed that the blast happened due to the explosion of an LPG cylinder in a hotel, the hotel owner claimed that the cylinder is intact. 

The husband of the hotel owner where the alleged cylinder blast took place triggering an explosion in the firecracker shop nearby has submitted a petition to the district administration denying the claims and demanded action against the building owner of the shop who levelled the charge on Wednesday. 

In his petition, S Balamurugan (52) stated that the hotel was run by his wife Rajeswari in the building owned by Mariya Bakkiyam. “Mariya’s son Antony Arockiyaraj lodged a police complaint stating that a cylinder blast at the hotel led to the explosion in the firecracker shop. But this is not true. Out of two cylinders in the hotel, one is intact and is with us while the other one is in the possession of police. Action should be taken against Antony for spreading false information.”  

According to sources, officials would forward the petition to police.  Antony told TNIE that only the hotel was visible from his workshop and hence he lodged a complaint stating that the blast could have happened in the hotel. 

Meanwhile, sources in the gas agency which delivered LPG cylinders to the hotel, opined that the cylinder had not exploded. “If a cylinder explodes, there will be carbon deposit on it. But carbon formation has not been found on the cylinder. Also, there is no colour change in the tube connecting the cylinder with the stove. Thus, there is no possibility of cylinder blast,” he told TNIE. Police held inquiries with the LPG cylinder supplying agents in Krishnagiri on Wednesday. 

Further, sources said some pieces of iron rods were found in the vicinity around the blast site triggering speculation that they could have been used in the shop to manufacture illegal explosives. Police sources told TNIE that the forensic team has collected samples of various items, including iron rods, from the area and the report is expected soon.

‘No carbon deposit’
Sources at the gas agency that delivered LPG cylinders to the hotel said the cylinder had not exploded. “If a cylinder explodes, there will be carbon deposit on it. But carbon formation has not been found on the cylinder. Also, there is no colour change in the tube connecting the cylinder with the stove,” they said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cylinder blast Firecracker shop blast
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp