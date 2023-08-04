Pondy International documentary, short film fest from August 4

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The 11th Puducherry International Documentary and Short Film Festival will be held from August 4 to 6 at Alliance Francaise. The event is being conducted jointly by the Puducherry Film Forum, the films division under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the National Film Development Corporation of India, the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers/Artists’ Association, and the Alliance Francaise Pondicherry.

According to the organisers, the three-day festival will feature 32 films in 11 languages from nine countries, including several award-winning documentaries. The festival will begin at 5 pm by screening 'My Imaginary Country' by Chilean filmmaker Patricio Guzman. The highlights of the festival include 11 Tamil entries, a screening of 'The Transformation', a short film on Sri Aurobindo, three films made by community college students, and three animations. Documentaries from France, Germany, Netherlands, Poland, and Sri Lanka will also be featured.

PWD and Tourism Minister K Lakshminarayanan, general manager of National Film Development Corporation D Ramakrishnan, director M Sivakumar, editor B Lenin, and actor Rohini will attend the inaugural event. Around 120 delegates, including students of mass communication from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, would be participating in the festival.

