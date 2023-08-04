Home States Tamil Nadu

Pondy International documentary, short film fest from August 4

According to the organisers, the three-day festival will feature 32 films in 11 languages from nine countries, including several award-winning documentaries.

Published: 04th August 2023 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2023 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

Film festival

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express IIlustration)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY:  The 11th Puducherry International Documentary and Short Film Festival will be held from August 4 to 6 at Alliance Francaise. The event is being conducted jointly by the Puducherry Film Forum, the films division under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the National Film Development Corporation of India, the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers/Artists’ Association, and the Alliance Francaise Pondicherry.

According to the organisers, the three-day festival will feature 32 films in 11 languages from nine countries, including several award-winning documentaries. The festival will begin at 5 pm by screening 'My Imaginary Country' by Chilean filmmaker Patricio Guzman. The highlights of the festival include 11 Tamil entries, a screening of 'The Transformation', a short film on Sri Aurobindo, three films made by community college students, and three animations. Documentaries from France, Germany, Netherlands, Poland, and Sri Lanka will also be featured.

PWD and Tourism Minister K Lakshminarayanan, general manager of National Film Development Corporation D Ramakrishnan, director M Sivakumar, editor B Lenin, and actor Rohini will attend the inaugural event. Around 120 delegates, including students of mass communication from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, would be participating in the festival.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puducherry Film Forum
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp