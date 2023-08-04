Three drown in Cauvery, CM Stalin announces Rs 2 lakh solatium

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE/CUDDALORE: Three youths drowned in the Cauvery river in Erode on Thursday. Chief Minister MK Stalin condoled the deaths and announced a solatium of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the youth. The victims were identified as E Kuppuraj (19), his younger brother Chaudhry (14) and their cousin S Jegadeeswaran (18). Kuppuraj and Jegadeeswaran were first-year DME students in a private polytechnic college, while Chaudhry was a class IX student in a private school.

The three had gone to the river to collect water for a festival at Madurai Veeran temple near Kodumudi when they drowned while bathing. A search and rescue operation was launched to find the students who had kept their bikes, mobile phones, and clothes on the shore.

Till Thursday evening, two bodies were recovered and a search operation is on to find Jegadeeswaran’s body, police officer R Jeevanandham said.

Two boys drown in Kollidam

Meanwhile, two boys drowned in the Kollidam river near Chidambaram, on Thursday. According to the Kumaratchi police station, G Lokeshwaran (9) and S Sabarivasan (10) from Vellur village near Chidambaram, Cuddalore, had gone for a swim in the river.

They ventured deep into the water and drowned. The locals rushed them to the Cuddalore district Medical College Hospital in Chidambaram. But they were declared brought dead. On information, police arrived at the hospital and sent the bodies for an autopsy. A case has been registered.

