TN farmers claim officials denying MGNREGS work to them citing new order

Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam By

Express News Service

MADURAI: Various farmers' unions in the district have alleged that in the guise of providing labour under the Participatory Identification of Poor (PIP) process, the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) has been denying employment opportunities to people under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).



Speaking to TNIE, All India Agriculture Rural Employees Association State Deputy President A Maligarani said DRDA Project Officer S Saravanan on June 27 ordered the Block Development Officers (BDOs) to enrol the family members of poor people identified under the PIP process, in the MGNREGS scheme.



"We don't know why he passed such an order. Moreover, on July 25, Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh said in the Lok Sabha that the names of five crore workers had been removed from MGNREGS in the 2022-23 fiscal, which is 247% higher compared to the previous year. In this situation, farmers are wondering whether the state government is deliberately reducing the number of MGNREGS employees through the DRDA," she said.



CPI (ML) District Secretary C Mathivanan said as per MGNREGS norms, employment opportunities must be provided to all rural people who are willing to render physical work irrespective of their economic condition. "Giving priority to PIP under the MGNREGS will deny employment opportunities to other eligible workers. Citing the DRDA project officer's order, BDOs in Kachakatti and Mannadimangalam are denying work to some people, who have enrolled under the MGNREGS. This is against the rules of MGNREGA. Due to this, 75% of the work will be provided to only those identified under the PIP scheme, and others will become unemployed," he added.



He urged Chief Minister MK Stalin and Minister for Rural Development I Periyasamy to order the cancellation of the order. Also, the union government should relax the norms of MGNREGS, including the linking of Aadhaar cards.



Responding to the allegations, DRDA Project Officer Saravanan said both the state and union governments are making efforts to include more people under the PIP scheme. "A total of 94,000 people have been identified under the PIP in the district. Of these, 72,190 have also enrolled under the MGNREGS. Earlier, 33,000 to 35,000 people got an opportunity to work under this scheme each day. Now, it has increased from 78,000 to 82,000. After this announcement, persons with disabilities, single women, widows, and SC/ST people are being included under this scheme," he said.

