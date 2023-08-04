Watch out for this 'abuse alert' timepiece by two Villupuram schoolgirls 

Krithika Srinivasan By

VILLUPURAM: In a remarkable display of empathy and pragmatism, two class XII students from the Government Model Girls Higher Secondary School in Villupuram earned accolades for their 'abuse alert' watch that was entered for the Tamil Nadu School Innovation Development Projects (2022 - 2023). R Rajshree and S Nivetha's ground-breaking innovation is said to aid in the fight against abuse and violence and made them feature among the top 10 teams in the state.

The watch is designed to respond swiftly during emergencies and comes with a discreet alert button that, when pressed thrice, triggers an SOS signal to the local police station. "The watch has an in-built GPS chip and a SIM card slot. It is not a smartwatch since it is primarily designed for preventing abuse of school girls, especially those from marginalised backgrounds. Though we have the Kavalan app from the police department, it requires a mobile phone," said Nivetha.

Rajshree explained, "Not all students have a mobile phone on them always. Moreover, for students from economically weaker sections, affording a mobile or a smartwatch is difficult. Our watch is quite affordable."

The motivation behind the creation, the duo stated, emerged from the rising incidents of abuse and violence against school girls around them. "The 'abuse alert' watch is our attempt to contribute to the safety and security of our community. The POSCO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012) is effective in addressing crimes against children, however, it is only applicable after the incident has occurred. The damage is already done. We needed a preventive solution, which is how we thought of the watch," they said.

Nivetha and Rajshree created the watch under the guidance of their Physics teacher C M Josephine. The model is in the prototype stage and has already garnered investment interests from UNICEF and Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Institute, Tamil Nadu (EDII - TN), said Josephine. Both are also collaborators in the competition. Now, the students gear up for the final round of the competition.

The headmistress of their school, K Sasikala, praised the students' achievement and said, "Rajshree and Nivetha have made our school and the entire Villupuram district proud. Their dedication to addressing societal issues through innovation is commendable. We encourage all our students to think creatively and apply their knowledge to create solutions that benefit society."

