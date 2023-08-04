Water level dips in Cauvery river, tourism resumes in Hogenakkal

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: The district administration lifted the ban on tourism and coracle operations at Hogenakkal as the flow in the Cauvery river dropped to 4,000 cusecs on Wednesday. Following this, a large group of people gathered at Hogenakkal to offer worship on the occasion of Aadi Perukku, the 18th day of the Tamil month.

The ban was imposed a week ago after the water level swelled to 20,000 cusecs. Speaking to TNIE, Pennagaram Block Development Officer C Kalpana said, “The temporary ban on the tourism and coracle operation has been lifted in Hogenakkal. Nearly three days ago the water inflow levels were recorded at below 10,000 cusecs and following this we lifted the ban on some tourism activities. On Wednesday, the level was reduced further and made it safe for coracle operations. Hence the ban was lifted.”

Commenting on the situation, C Prabhu, a coracle operator, “Usually during August, we are restricted by the increased inflow. But this year water levels have been low and we are allowed to fish and operate our coracle. On Wednesday, over 50,000 tourists gathered in Hogenakkal to offer worship in the Cauvery.”

A revenue official said, “During monsoon, the water level will rise and drop at an alarming rate. So TWAD and other departments are closely monitoring the river. We have set up a public address system in key areas and are alerting tourists to be cautious near the river.”

