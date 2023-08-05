Anbumani meets party cadre in prison

By Express News Service

MADURAI: PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss visited Madurai Central Prison and Palayamkottai Central Prison on Friday to meet the party cadre who were arrested in connection with the protests held against the NLCIL's expansion activities at Neyveli.



The PMK cadre staged a demonstration at Neyveli last week, following which, 55 people, including two minors were arrested. While 18 were lodged in Madurai Central Prison, 20 were lodged in Palayamkottai Central Prison.



Speaking to the press in Madurai, Anbumani condemned the state government's alleged failure to oppose the NLCIL's third coal mine in the state. "Though Chief Minister MK Stalin assured the public of not bringing any coal mines to the state, his government has failed to oppose the NLCIL's third coal mine," he said.



Anbumani also slammed the state government for arresting his party cadre. "Are they terrorists or did they involve in any serious crimes to be lodged in jail? They were only protesting for the people and their lands. The ruling government claims that they are supporting farmers' growth. If that is true, they shouldn't hand over the land parcels to NLCIL," he said and demanded the government to release the cadre soon.



Speaking at Tirunelveli, Anbumani said the NLCIL has already acquired 64,750 acres of land. "About 40,000 acres of land have been already mined and made unusable for cultivation. The DMK is now helping the company to destroy the rest of the land," he said. He also urged DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi to join hands with him in the protest for the complete prohibition of NLCIL's expansion in Tamil Nadu.

