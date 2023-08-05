Home States Tamil Nadu

Anwar Raajhaa back with AIADMK 

Raajhaa was expelled for 'anti-party activities' on November 30, 2021, when O Panneerselvam was party coordinator.  

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Expelled leader of AIADMK Anwar Raajhaa returned to the party on Friday after meeting party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. Raajhaa’s re-entry assumes significance as it took place ahead of the AIADMK’s state-level conference on August 20 in Madurai and months ahead of 2024 LS polls.

Raajhaa was expelled for ‘anti-party activities’ on November 30, 2021, when O Panneerselvam was party coordinator.  The expulsion came after he expressed views in support of VK Sasikala.  Besides, he had also vehemently opposed CAA and NRC and criticised the Centre.

An AIADMK release said Raajhaa has been re-admitted to the party as a primary member following a request made by him through a letter to Palaniswami. It may be recalled that on July 11 Palaniswami said those who wished to rejoin should tender an apology.  

Answering reporters at the AIADMK headquarters, Raajhaa  said, “I was one of the founding members of AIADMK in Ramanathapuram district.  There was a slip-up in 2021 and now I rejoined the party. Even after being expelled from the party, I was in touch with everyone in the party.” 

On reports that BJP might contest from Ramanathapuram constituency and whether he would contest again from there, Rajaahaa said, “The party high command will decide. If BJP contests from this constituency, I would canvass for them.” 

When pointed out that he was highly critical of the BJP in the past, and even now the AIADMK is in alliance with the BJP, Raajhaa said, “Criticisism of a functionary and the party having an alliance are different.  Even now BJP functionaries criticise the AIADMK. But the alliance is decided by top leaders of the two parties.” 

