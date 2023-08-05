Bahour fire doused, land grab worry continues to rage in Puducherry

Debjani Dutta By

Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Although the massive fire at Bahour tank was doused after hours of relentless efforts, concerns around encroachment, poaching, and lack of upkeep of the biodiversity hotspot continue to rage, in Puducherry.

Local activists suspect the fire to be the handiwork of encroachers and poachers. While Puducherry government officials declined to comment on the cause of the fire, they said that since it originated in the Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu, it fell under the latter’s jurisdiction. “Regarding assessment and cause of the incident, you will have to ask them,” said Vanjulavalli, DCF Puducherry.

Experts, however, argue that the Puducherry government is responsible for evicting encroachers, even though the land pattas were issued by previous regimes. Citing a Supreme Court order, T P Raghunath, director of Svarnim Puducherry, Sri Aurobindo Society, said, “In the Mehta versus Union Government judgment on protection of wetlands, the court had ruled that no waterbody could be encroached upon by any party — be it government or private — in the name of development.

Protecting natural resources, including wetlands and tanks, was deemed the state’s responsibility, and arguments that wetlands have deteriorated or dried up in no way can be interpreted as they don’t exist no more.” Raghunath, who had also participated in the European Union-funded Tank Rehabilitation Project Puducherry (TRPP) in 1999-2004 to rehabilitate 84 tanks, said tank management suffered neglect following the discontinuation of the Tank Users’ Association (TUA). The TUA was disbanded after the completion of the TRPP.

Thus, experts such as Raghunath have called for the revival of TUA. They have also suggested sharing tank usufructs, such as income from fishing and trees, with the TUA, which could facilitate independent operation and maintenance of the tanks without the need for external funds. Raghunath noted that an existing Government Order (GO) mandates such an equal split of usufructs.

The absence of a dedicated WRD, he further noted, is a blow to the cause. Chief Minister N Rangasamy had rolled out TRPP for five years even after EU withdrew from the project, but a WRD remains pending, Raghunath added.

