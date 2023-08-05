Coimbatore corporation to monitor tax collection, water supply from command centre 

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Taking a significant step towards advanced urban management, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) will inaugurate its Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) on August 7. The centre, established under the Smart City Mission, was built at a cost of Rs 14.11 crore. CCMC Commissioner M Prathap showed the working of the ICCC to a team of Union government officials on Friday.

The ICCC has access to data collected from CCTV cameras, SCADA systems, GPS devices on government vehicles, water supply pipelines, among others. With the CCTV integration, officials will be able to monitor the entire city from the centre. Police can also utilise the facility to monitor traffic movement, said sources.

As the water supply pipeline sensors are also connected to the ICCC, water theft, illegal water connections and leakages can be identified and addressed immediately. Further, the CCMC will be able to monitor tax collection, live location of waste collection vehicles, attendance of employees and public grievances. For implementation, around 40 corporation officials will be deployed at the centre.

The operations will be manned by Head of Technology Jai Ganesh, Development Head Shankar and Smart City Architect Jaganathan Kannan, sources told TNIE.

