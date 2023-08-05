Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore corporation to monitor tax collection, water supply from command centre 

The ICCC has access to data collected from CCTV cameras, SCADA systems, GPS devices on government vehicles, water supply pipelines, among others.

Published: 05th August 2023 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2023 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

tax

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Taking a significant step towards advanced urban management, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) will inaugurate its Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) on August 7. The centre, established under the Smart City Mission, was built at a cost of Rs 14.11 crore. CCMC Commissioner M Prathap showed the working of the ICCC to a team of Union government officials on Friday.

The ICCC has access to data collected from CCTV cameras, SCADA systems, GPS devices on government vehicles, water supply pipelines, among others. With the CCTV integration, officials will be able to monitor the entire city from the centre. Police can also utilise the facility to monitor traffic movement, said sources.

As the water supply pipeline sensors are also connected to the ICCC, water theft, illegal water connections and leakages can be identified and addressed immediately. Further, the CCMC will be able to monitor tax collection, live location of waste collection vehicles, attendance of employees and public grievances. For implementation, around 40 corporation officials will be deployed at the centre.

The operations will be manned by Head of Technology Jai Ganesh, Development Head Shankar and Smart City Architect Jaganathan Kannan, sources told TNIE.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tax collection Urban management Smart City Mission
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp