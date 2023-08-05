Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore police trace murder suspect by dress on CCTV, arrests him

The arrested was identified as M Mohanraj (33) of Krishnan Kovil Street in Ramanathapuram who was running a soup stall at Racecourse. 

Published: 05th August 2023 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2023 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Coimbatore police on Friday arrested a 33-year-old soup stall owner who allegedly killed his paramour. Police established his connection with the murder using CCTV footage, which led to his arrest within one week of the incident.

The arrested was identified as M Mohanraj (33) of Krishnan Kovil Street in Ramanathapuram who was running a soup stall at Racecourse.  As per police, C Jagadeeswari (41) of Cheran Maa Nagar was found dead in her home on July 28, when her husband M Chakkaravarthi (44) and daughter (17) were away.  As the valuables of around five sovereigns of gold went missing from the house, police suspected that it could be a murder for gain.

Police formed four special teams to investigate the case and they collected CCTV footage from the street. They spotted a person entering her house and spending around two hours there.  While checking the CCTV footage between the crime spot and Nava India, the suspect was found riding two different bikes.

While fleeing the crime scene, Mohanraj allegedly changed his vehicle and helmet to escape the police but didn’t change the shirt, which helped the police to trace him. Though he also changed the number plate of the vehicle multiple times after the crime, the two-wheeler he used while returning from the crime scene was found in front of a soup stall at Racecourse, said police.

City police commissioner V Balakrishnan said that they have accessed more than 100 CCTV footage which helped them to trace the identity of the suspect. Interrogation revealed that Mohanraj was the neighbour of the woman a year ago and she was friends with him. Though Mohanraj moved out, she used to demand money from him and threatened to reveal their  relationship to his wife. The two used to only contact each other via WhatsApp voice and video calls. After the murder, Mohanraj allegedly cleared her WhatsApp call details, police added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Murder suspect Coimbatore police
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp