Direct flights from Tiruchy to Vietnam from November 2

Published: 05th August 2023 06:12 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  VietJet will operate three direct flights a week between Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam) and Tiruchy from November 2. Flights from Tiruchy will take off at 12:30 am and land in Ho Chi Minh at 7 am (local time) on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Return flights will depart from Ho Chi Minh at 8 pm (local time) and arrive in Tiruchy at 11:30 pm on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday.

With this new route, the airline will now operate 35 weekly return flights between India and Vietnam, connecting cities like Mumbai, New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kochi and Tiruchy with the Southeast Asian country.

The airline will offer a 24-hour flash sale of up to 88 % discount to all passengers on August 8. The offer is applicable for all routes. People can further plan their Deepavali travel with Vietjet's signature mega sale promotions on every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday with a one-way ticket price from only `5,555. Details are available at www.vietjetair.com or mobile app.
 

